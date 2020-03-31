April 1 is Census Day, and that’s no joke.
Census officials are reminding people to respond to the once-a-decade count and include every person living in the home as of April 1, 2020, according to a news release from Census Bureau media specialist Vernon Catron.
As of Friday, Catron said the current national response rate was 30.2%.
Residents began receiving the Census questionnaires in the mail, giving people an opportunity to respond via mail or online, according to the FME News Service.
Reminder letters and postcards will be mailed until April 27, FME reported.
The Census counts help determine how much federal money goes to state and local entities, and it also helps determine how many representatives are in the U.S. House.
Regional spokespeople can help residents over the phone or via Skype, the release from Catron said. The Denver Regional Office serves residents in Texas.
To reach the Denver office, call 720-962-3700 or 1-800-852-6159.
Residents can also respond to the Census via phone. The Census Bureau has phone numbers for different languages. For English, call 844-330-2020. For Spanish, call 844-468-2020. For Korean, call 844-392-2020.
For a list of all the other phone numbers and language options, go to https://2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond/responding-by-phone.html.
