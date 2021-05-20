Central Texas College said Thursday afternoon it will no longer require masks on campus.
The college said in a press release it will no longer require masks on any of its central campuses or other college facilities except on Fort Hood as per Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order on mask mandates.
Abbott’s order, issued on May 18, prevents governmental entities from mandating face masks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The college said it will review its existing guidelines to determine what changes need to be made to continue to keep students, staff and faculty safe.
For now, the college said it will continue to follow protocols as outlined in its ‘Return to Campus’ plan.
