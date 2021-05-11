As of Monday, 30.1% of Bell County residents 16 and older have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The percentage for the same demographic in Coryell and Lampasas counties were 28.8% and 34.8%, respectively.
All Texas residents 16 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines.
Known local providers in western Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties are listed below. Availability is dependent on supply.
Killeen
CVS is offering vaccines at some local stores. To schedule, go to http://bit.ly/CVSCovid.
H-E-B Pharmacy, 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop. Go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
H-E-B Pharmacy, 2511 Trimmier Road. Go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
Walgreens is offering the vaccine at some local stores. To schedule, go to http://bit.ly/Walgreensvaccine.
Walmart Pharmacy, 1400 Lowes Blvd. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Harker Heights
H-E-B Pharmacy, 601 Indian Trail. Go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
Walmart Pharmacy, 2020 Heights Drive. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Sam’s Club, 600 W. Central Texas Expressway. Go to SamsClub.com/covid.
Copperas Cove
H-E-B Pharmacy, 2990 E. Business Highway 190. Go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
Walmart Pharmacy, 2720 E. U.S. Highway 190. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Walgreens is offering the vaccine at some local stores. To schedule, go to http://bit.ly/Walgreensvaccine.
Integrity Urgent Care, 3010 E. Business Highway 190, Suite 254. Call 254-577-5642 to get on the list to receive a vaccine when they are available.
Gatesville
H-E-B Pharmacy, 1207 E. Main St. Go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
Coryell Memorial Hospital, 1507 W. Main St. Go to https://app.blockitnow.com/consumer/coryell-health.
Walmart Pharmacy, 2805 S. State Highway 36. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Gatesville Drug Company, 2513 S. State Highway 36. Call 254-865-2417.
Lampasas
AdventHealth-Rollins Brook, 608 N. Key Ave. Call 512-556-3682.
AdventHealth Family Medicine Clinic, 207 W. Avenue E. Call 512-556-3621.
Walmart, 1710 E. Central Texas Expressway. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Cattles Pharmacy, 202 N. Key Ave. Call 512-556-5141.
Fresenius Kidney Care, 1202 Central Texas Expressway. Call 512-556-4101.
Department of Family and Protective Services, 204 Riverview Drive. Call 512-556-8269.
Fort Hood
Abrams Physical Fitness Center, Support Avenue and 62nd Street. Call 254-288-8888 for an appointment.
Temple
Temple VA, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive. For qualifications, go to http://bit.ly/VAvax. If you qualify, sign up at www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine.
