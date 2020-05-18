Gov. Greg Abbott says child care services are able to open immediately.
In addition, some bars, wine tasting locations can open May 22 with the same protocols as restaurants and having 25 percent of capacity seating indoors and social distancing with outdoor seating, Abbott announced Monday at a news conference.
This article will be updated.
