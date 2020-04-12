1. Yes. If the coronavirus pandemic is fading out, going to a game would be fine.

2. Yes. As long as the proper health precautions are taken, I would be OK with it.

3. No. Sporting events with large crowds should be banned for the rest of 2020.

4. No. Even if the pandemic has receded, social distancing should be practiced.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to know what the risks will be several months from now.

Vote

View Results