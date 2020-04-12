It is officially Easter Sunday, but the country still has a while to go before it will be opened up and raring to go, according to health officials. Even though churches were not able to to pack their pews for the special service, many pastors made plans for their congregations that would allow them to attend church services while practicing social distancing.
One such church, Abundant Life Church of God in Killeen, invited parishioners to participate in a drive-in church service. Pastor David Scaggins spoke from a stage set up in the front of the church parking lot while visitors listened from the safety of their vehicles.
"Welcome to drive-in church today, we are happy to be able to see you even if you are in your vehicles," Scaggins said. "I tell you, I am excited about Easter today."
In addition to being able to watch the sermon in person from their cars, the church was also live streaming the service to parishioners who elected to stay home.
The event was organized by members of the church, all of whom were wearing face masks and practicing safe social distancing while directing traffic and guiding vehicles to parking spots.
One high point of the drive-in service - that may have startled people in the surrounding area - was, instead of the traditional clapping one might hear after a good sermon or worship hymn, attendees honked their horns loud and long in approval.
At the end of the service, the organizing church members prayed over the cars themselves for the families inside, and pre-packaged communion wafers were provided to the visitors in accordance with safety guidelines.
Abundant Life Church of God is located at 1210 Florence Road.
