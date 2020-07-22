The Maxdale Cowboy Church located in south Killeen said on its Facebook page that an attendee at an event at the church on Friday tested positive for the coronavirus.
All events and services held at the church will be canceled for the next two weeks, according to the Facebook post.
Joe Daggs, the pastor at the church, will record messages from home and they will be posted on the church’s Facebook and Youtube pages.
“We want to ensure you that the health and safety of all of our congregation is our top priority. As a result, the building will be professionally cleaned and disinfected within the next two weeks. We will continue to update you over the course of the next couple of weeks on the plans and future meeting of the church,” the Facebook post said.
