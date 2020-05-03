While some retail businesses in Texas have begun the slow process of reopening while attempting to keep the public safe, many places are still keeping their doors closed to protect their visitors. As a way to still see its congregation while working to keep them safe, Kempner United Methodist Church has implemented a form of compromise, offering a drive-thru communion service on the first Sunday of every month.
"We closed the church after the first Sunday in March, and even then we were social distancing and not shaking hands or hugging each other," pastor Ken Sellers said. "We offered a drive-thru communion service on Easter Sunday, and we are offering one again today. This is an older congregation, so if we do this the right way, we can keep our congregation from getting sick."
The drive-thru communion works like this: Drivers will pull in to the church parking lot, 12038 E. U.S. Highway 190, and be greeted at the first of three stations. When the second station is clear, they will be directed to pull forward and receive a prepackaged communion wafer and small cup of grape juice. Afterward they will pull up to the third station, where a church volunteer will pray over their vehicle. Then the drive away and the process repeats with the next vehicle in line.
According to volunteers working the line, the church had 49 vehicles participate in the drive-thru communion on Easter Sunday, and 11 vehicles participated today.
Sellers said he hopes to begin offering traditional services inside the church building by June 1, but acknowledged that their policy is to wait and see what national health officials advise at that time.
"The congregation is handling it reasonably well," Sells said. "We are a family though, and of course we are missing one another."
One volunteer assisting with the communion said she was worried the state reopening that began Friday was still too soon, and said Texas should be closed a while longer yet.
"It is just my opinion, but I think it is still too soon to reopen," Shelia Ringer said. "I'm afraid they are going to open it (Texas) up, and we are going to get hit even harder."
Ringer said she works as a nurse at Scott & White Hospital in Belton and she says that, while the hospital is well prepared to handle the new coronavirus pandemic, staff have been seeing a lot of scared patients.
"We have had a lot of people panic," Ringer said. "When you come in the front door you are screened for the virus, and then when you get back to us we screen you again. A lot of people have stopped coming in for appointments and we have been doing a lot of video appointments because people are so scared."
Even though she thinks it is too soon to reopen right now, Ringer said she is looking forward to the world being able to return to a sense of normalcy.
"The whole family had plans to go on a cruise together this summer, so of course that was canceled," she said. "I am hoping we will be able to reschedule the cruise for next year."
