The free COVID testing site at the former Nolan Middle School in Killeen was back open for business Monday with hundreds of area residents checking to see if they were infected with omicron or another variant of the virus.
More than a hundred women, children and men of all ages were seen standing in a line outside the former school Monday afternoon patiently waiting to be tested for COVID-19. The testing site appeared to be the busiest it’s been since it opened in November.
Killeen city officials announced Monday morning that the city has again partnered with Killeen Independent School District to provide free rapid COVID-19 testing to the public inside the former Nolan Middle School at 505 E. Jasper Road. Testing began Monday and continues today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. No other future testing dates were announced.
The former middle school had been used as a COVID vaccination and testing site in November and December.
To qualify for a free test, individuals will need to bring photo identification and fill out either an insured or uninsured form. Otherwise, individuals will be charged by the company for the test, according to a news release from the city.
Rapid test results are available 10 minutes after testing.
(1) comment
@kdhnews
How safe is personal information that will be given at these sites?
How are these Covid sites insuring that personal information is not being sold, or used for other fraudulent things?
This is another reason why these sites are unsafe.
Besides not having qualified people testing, and not protecting you personal data.
These sites have become nothing more than data harvesting areas.
