The City of Killeen has again partnered with Killeen Independent School District to provide free rapid COVID-19 testing to the public. Testing will take place today, Monday, Jan. 3, and Tuesday, Jan. 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. inside the former Nolan Middle School at 505 E Jasper Road.
To qualify for a free test, individuals will need to bring photo identification and fill out either an insured or uninsured form. Otherwise, individuals will be charged by the company for the test, according to a news release from city officials.
Rapid test results are available 10 minutes after testing.
