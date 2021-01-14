The city of Copperas Cove has set up an online survey to gather interest in residents receiving the coronavirus vaccine, according to a news release from Deputy Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Gary Young.
Residents who have either received the vaccine (one or two doses) and those who do not wish to receive the vaccine are asked not to participate in the survey.
Those wishing to receive the vaccine can access it at https://www.copperascovetx.gov/pio/covid‐19/ and provide their response.
“Participating in this survey does not guarantee that you will receive the vaccine, it is merely a tool that is being used to collect important data,” Young said in the release.
The city does not plan to directly administer the vaccine. It will use the data from the survey to work with suppliers to get the vaccine to those who want it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.