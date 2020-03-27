Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra issued his third directive for the city of Killeen that goes into effect at 11:59 March 27.
The new directive rescinds the previous two directives and adopts what was signed by Bell County Judge David Blackburn on Friday.
Blackburn extended the county’s disaster declaration through 11:59 p.m. April 6.
The directive signed by Segarra also remains in effect through 11:59 p.m. April 6, unless otherwise rescinded, superseded or amended.
The primary directives are:
- All individuals living in the City of Killeen are to shelter at their residences and leave only for essential activities and for operating or supporting essential businesses
- Individuals and businesses should apply social distancing guidelines in all situations to the extent possible
- All businesses not defined as essential are to cease operations
- All public and private gatherings of 10 or more people outside of a single household are to cease
- Religious and worship services may be held in-person but social distancing guidelines should be applied
- All elective medical and dental procedures are prohibited
