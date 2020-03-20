The City of Killeen has established two important resources, a phone hotline and a webpage, to assist the community in understanding the local impacts of COVID-19.
According to a news release, as the situation continues to change, these resources will help keep our public informed.
A COVID-19 hotline has been activated to answer questions related to the situation by phone. The phone number is 254-616-3209.
Operators are available Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The City’s COVID-19 webpage is available 24-hours per day and contains important information and resources related to the situation. It is updated regularly to keep the public informed. The web address is KilleenTexas.gov/COVID19.
