The city of Killeen is offering the Killeen Small Business Grant assistance program to certain small businesses financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
An online application system is now available, and qualifying businesses can get up to $8,000.
To qualify, a small business must be operating under posted business hours in a retail store front location in the corporate city limits of Killeen, according to a news release from the city of Killeen. The business must have five or fewer employees including the owners, and one owner must be at least 18 years old and hold 51% or more ownership in the business. Funding is limited and will be granted on a first come, first served basis.
Funding for this program is made available through a direct allocation to the city of Killeen with federal coronavirus aid funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant. All funding considerations are subject to federal regulatory and statutory requirements.
Killeen Small Business Grant assistance is to address business disruption directly related to the impacts of COVID-19 for the purpose of stabilization to avoid complete economic collapse or closure, according to the news release.
The maximum assistance that may be offered is $8,000 to businesses that meet all elements of the program.
Small businesses may only apply once for this assistance, according to the city. Non-profit entities are not eligible to apply. The city of Killeen is not obligated to fund a submitted application.
All applications must be submitted through the online applications portal at www.KilleenTexas.gov/CARESPrograms. Applicants will click the Neighborly Software – Killeen Participant Portal link and register by entering an active email address and creating a unique password, according to the release.
The applications portal will be available 24 hours per day and began at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Completed applications will be processed in the order they are received, according to the city.
All required documents must be uploaded into the applicant portal. All communication related to the applications submitted will be handled via email with a final grant agreement signing scheduled in person at the city of Killeen community development office.
Reasonable accommodations will be made for persons with disabilities and for persons wishing to apply but without internet access or otherwise unable to connect to the online portal. To request a reasonable accommodation, for assistance connecting to the online portal or for persons with limited english proficiency, call 254-501-7845 or 254-501-7843 to request an appointment with Community Development staff. Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applicants must bring all required documentation to the scheduled appointment in order to complete the application within the time allotted.
Eligibility Overview
As of March 31, 2020, the business must be:
An eligible business type — not listed as an ineligible business type.
Owner(s) must be over the age of 18 years.
A small business (microenterprise) having five or fewer employees including the owner(s) with one owner holding 51% or more ownership of the business.
Operating under posted business hours in a retail store front location in the corporate city limits of Killeen.
Applicant/Business must have a Data Universal Numbering System (DUNS) number. A link with instructions on how to obtain a DUNS number is on the Community Development Programs and Services webpage.
The business owner must be able to document loss (business disruption) directly related to the impact of COVID-19.
The business may not be owned by a City of Killeen employee, Killeen City Council Member or related to any Killeen official within the first degree of consanguinity (father, mother, son, daughter) or affinity (spouse, father-in-law, mother-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law).
The business may not have received funding through any other federal, state or local program(s) under the CARES Act, Coronavirus Relief Fund, Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act or Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act.
The business may not have received funding from the Bell County Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) Small Business Grant Program.
The applicant(s) must agree to comply with requirements set forth in the Small Business Grant Agreement and follow through with executing the document and reporting accomplishments.
Applications must be submitted through the online applications portal at www.KilleenTexas.gov/CARESPrograms. Applicants will click the Neighborly Software – Killeen Participant Portal link and register by entering an active email address and creating a unique password.
Once registered, a new application can be submitted. A case number will be assigned which applicants can use to track the status of an application throughout the process.
