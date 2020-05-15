The city of Killeen’s solid waste recycling will start again on Monday, according to a news release from the city. Recycling was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 situation.
The Killeen Recycling Center, 111 E. Ave. F, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The recycling center is free to use and accepts all types of paper, No. 1 and No. 2 plastics, steel, tin and aluminum cans, glass bottles and jars and cardboard boxes. Used cooking oil, used automotive oil and filters, cell phones and rechargeable batteries are also accepted, according to the news release.
The Killeen Transfer Station, 12200 State Highway 195, accepts all of the same materials and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday as well as a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday, according to the release.
For more information, go to KilleenTexas.gov/Recycle.
