A free state COVID-19 testing site will be open through Nov. 6 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. WS Young Drive, according to a news release from the city.
Registration can be completed in advance or on site at www.gogettested.com. Participants must provide a mobile phone number or valid email address when registering in order to receive test results, according to the release.
Tests are administered while participants remain in their vehicles. A mouth swab is collected, so no eating or drinking at least 15 minutes prior to testing. Results are provided by text message or email within 48 to 96 hours.
