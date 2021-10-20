The City of Killeen has announced it will continue its COVID-19 testing and vaccine site this week.
A news release from the city said the site will continue to operate Wednesday through Friday at the Killeen Special Events Center from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
According to the city, no appointments are needed to get a shot or test. The vaccine being administered is Pfizer and is available to those 12 years of age and older. Rapid tests are available for all ages. Results will be sent by email or text.
Shots and tests are only available while supplies last, the city said.
In addition to initial shots, Pfizer boosters are now available to those who fall under the following qualifications per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention:
- 65 years or older
- 18 years or older who live in long-term care settings
- 18 years or older who have underlying medical conditions
- 18 years or older who work in high-risk settings
- 18 years or older who live in high-risk settings
A doctor’s note is preferred but not needed, the city said. It’s also recommended individuals speak with their doctor before getting a booster.
During the dates of Oct 6 - 8, and Oct. 13-14, there were 287 vaccines administered and 692 tests given. 96 people tested positive, according to the city.
The city reminds residents that they can text their zip code to GETVAX (438829) for a list of nearby locations to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot. Residents may also call 1-800-232-0233 for the same information.
