The next Killeen City Council meeting will be held April 28. The question is whether it would be going as planned with social distancing at City Hall or strictly virtual. City staff said that would be determined next week.
Under the latest directive, day-to-day city operations fall under the essential government functions guidelines which state they can “be performed in compliance with social distancing requirements of 6 feet,” according to city officials.
The council chambers at City Hall have chairs taped off and selective seats open to the public to adhere to the guidelines during council meetings.
Other governmental entities such as the Killeen Independent School District have been holding their board meetings strictly virtual with no public allowed, although the public can watch and listen to the meetings live online.
“We are prepared for both scenarios and will make the determination for the April 28 meeting next week,” said Killeen’s communications director Hilary Shine. “The situation including federal/state/county guidance continues to change, and we will consider all of this in making that determination.”
For the month of April, the Killeen City Council is meeting every two weeks, according to a vote made last month. The council voted to have meetings on April 14 and April 28. Mayor Jose Segarra said it would be a combined “workshop and meeting.”
The council usually holds four meetings per month.
The temporary change is in response to the rising numbers of local COVID-19 cases which resulted in city operations continuing with limited public access to most facilities. Bell County Judge David Blackburn extended the county’s stay-at-home order on April 3. The order is in effect through April 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.