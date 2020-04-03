Killeen city staff is moving forward on directives following Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders “as its direction in responding to the COVID-19 situation.”
“The City of Killeen recognizes and shares the public’s concerns about this ever-changing situation and will continue to do its part to follow and promote federal, state and local guidance to stop the spread of the virus and to protect the health and safety of our community,” said Hilary Shine, Killeen’s communications director, in a Friday afternoon news release.
The city’s COVID-19 webpage is available 24/7 at killeentexas.gov/COVID19.
A COVID-19 hotline is available Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 254-616-3209. Both resources are updated regularly.
