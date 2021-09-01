The City of Killeen will hold another round of coronavirus testing and vaccinations at a drive-thru testing site beginning Thursday morning.
The announcement comes after the city wrapped up its second week of the site on Aug. 28 after it ran from Aug.19-21 and Aug. 26-28 at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 South W.S. Young Drive.
This time, the drive-thru will run Thursday through Saturday this week and next week from Sept. 9-10. Hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Killeen Special Events Center, according to a news release from the city sent Wednesday.
Much like the first round, no appointment is needed. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered and booster shots will be available to only those who are immunocompromised with a doctor’s note. 15-minute Rapid Tests are available to all ages with parental supervision and permission. Results will be texted to participants, the release said.
Killeen Emergency Management Services partnered with the Texas Division of Emergency Services and the Texas Military Department in August, prompting a total of 2,757 COVID-19 tests and 505 vaccinations at the dual site. Overall, 384 people tested positive.
According to the Bell County Health District, the Delta variant of the coronavirus now accounts for more than 95 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the country, and evidence suggests it is twice as contagious as the original COVID-19 virus. COVID-19 and Delta variant cases among children are on the rise and the county has multiple children in local hospitals suffering from complications of this virus.
Killeen residents are also being urged to text their zip codes to GETVAX (438829) for a list of nearby locations to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot. Each person is also sent information about free childcare and getting a ride to a vaccination location. Residents may also call the connected hotline at 1-800-232-0233 for the same
(1) comment
Many people talk and protest against illegal searches, and unconstitutional no knock warrants. That. Protest and demand free covid testing done by the city, state, and federal government.
This means the government is not only testing you for covid-19, they know have access to your DNA with out a search warrant and with out notice they can now test your DNA for any reason.
I also hear the same people screaming that the police and other agencies set people up or target certain races systemically. This means that you have freely given the same people you accused of doing this, access to DNA that could be used to set you up.
The same political party that has pushed all these false narratives now believe that because this free covid testing is offer you are going to run out and do it because it is free.
This same political party has beat this dead horse so long that they have actually beaten holes into thier own lies and people can see it wasn't a dead horse after all, it was just pinatas staked to look like horse.
The more of these covid-19 stories put out, the more people are walking away. The more people are walking away from the democrat party and are actually seeing them for what they are.
Notice how the boarder stories have lessen since people started seeing the board mess and democrats started calling out thier own party members.
Guess what democrats are starting to see the covid-19 for the B's it is.
Once the democrats get your DNA, they are not going to defund the cops, they are going to give up your DNA in hopes to look like heros.
The same reason they handed Afghanistan over to the Taliban with all that American hard wear. They want the Taliban to use it, that way can go in and negotiate and claim they saved the day. When actually they cut a deal to do this already with the Taliban.
Democrats need to stop using social media to plan thier political party campaigns.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.