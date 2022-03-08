Today through Saturday, the city will be offering residents free COVID tests from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Family Aquatics Center testing kiosk.
The type of test offered will be a shallow nasal PCR test which yields results within one to two days, according to city officials.
Those who want to get tested can book a time at cur.tv/killeen.
The Family Aquatics Center is located on 1700 East Stan Schlueter Loop.
(1) comment
City of Killeen must be needing some more covid cash to steal from the taxpayers.
