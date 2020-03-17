On Thursday the City of Killeen Solid Waste services will suspend collection of residential and commercial bulk items and construction and demolition debris until further notice.
Regular collection of trash containers will continue as scheduled.
This temporary change in service is to minimize the potential exposure of employees and the public to the COVID-19 virus.
Bulk items include but are not limited to furniture, all types of building materials and excess household or business waste. These items require personal contact by employees for collection and will therefore not be picked up.
Collection of trash containers is an automated process requiring no personal contact. These services will continue normally; however, overloaded containers, which are those with trash extending above the container rim, may not be serviced.
