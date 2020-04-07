Just as many counties and cities have, the Lampasas City Council voted unanimously Monday to extend the city's disaster declaration through April 30, according to a release from the city.
"The City Declaration defines essential businesses, services, and activities, and encourages residents to stay home and stay safe," the release said.
Lampasas city and county are under a stay-at-home order. The county on Tuesday week extended that order to April 30.
Lampasas Mayor Misti Talbert said the city will suspend late fees and notification fees for utility bills. She also said the city will not cut off utilities throughout the duration of the declaration.
“We understand some customers have been impacted greatly by these events, and we want to keep options open to change our fee structure in the future if conditions do not improve,” Talbert said in the release.
Hancock Park Golf Course is now closed, but religious services that take place remotely or from the house of worship's parking lot are allowed to continue.
Lampasas City Manager Finley deGraffenried urged residents to maintain social distancing, limit social gatherings to 10 people or less and stay home as much as possible.
Lampasas County cases
Lampasas County now has two confirmed cases as of around noon Monday.
Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer said the second patient is a woman in her 50s and resides with the person who was the first confirmed case in the county.
Both are quarantined at their residence, Hoyer said.
