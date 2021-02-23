Need help with your rent? Help may be on the way.
The Killeen city government is offering rental assistance and eviction diversion assistance to Killeen residents financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eviction diversion assistance is also available. An online application system is now open for both programs, according to a city news release issued this week.
Qualified applicants for rental assistance must be Killeen residents and must have experienced a negative financial impact on the household resulting from COVID-19. Rental assistance is limited and granted on a first come, first served basis. All applicants must be below 80% of the area median income based on household size.
Funding for this program is made available through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.
The maximum any applicant may receive is up to six months of consecutive rental payments, if required, and rental lease expiration terms will allow for any future payments. Rental assistance may include past rents that were due from April 1, 2020, and forward. Landlords must agree to participate in this program and to waive late fees for eligible applicants.
EVICTION DIVERSION
The Texas Eviction Diversion Program is available for tenants who have been sued for eviction due to non-payment of rents related to COVID-19. The landlord must agree to waive late fees and not charge court costs to the tenant, according to the release. All referrals for this program will come from the justice of the peace local courts that hear eviction cases in Killeen.
All applications must be submitted through the online applications portal located at www.KilleenTexas.gov/CARESPrograms. Applicants will click the Neighborly Software – Killeen Participant Portal link. Click on Start a new application at TERAP/EDP and register by entering an active email address and creating a unique password. Once registered, a new application can be submitted. A case number will be assigned which applicants should keep and use to track the status of an application throughout the process by clicking view.
The applications portal will be available 24 hours per day until funds are exhausted. Completed applications will be processed in the order they are received.
Reasonable accommodations will be made for persons with disabilities and for persons wishing to apply but without internet access or otherwise unable to connect to the online portal. To request a reasonable accommodation, for assistance connecting to the online portal or for persons with limited English proficiency, call 254-501-7845 or 254-501-7843 (hablo espanol) to request an appointment with Community Development staff.
Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Applicants must bring all required documentation to the scheduled appointment in order to complete the application within the time allotted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.