City, residents receive virtual parks update

The Killeen City Council heard a virtual presentation on the city’s Parks Master Planning process on Monday.
Richardson-based Halff Associates, a regional architecture and engineering firm that specializes in park planning, and the city’s Parks and Recreation Committee hosted the workshop, with Project Manager Matt Bucchin, Deputy Project Manager Chelsea Irby, both of Halff, and City Recreation Director Joe Brown giving the presentation. The workshop was conducted virtually as a COVID-19 prevention-related measure.
The purpose of the workshop was to update both the city council as well as Killeen residents about the Texas Parks and Wildlife compliant parks and open space plan, relating to four community parks, which Halff is currently developing for the city.
Brown said early in the workshop that park planning looks at five key elements: if parks show resilence, equitability, prosperity, connectivity and health. A parks condition assesment has been completed for the city by Halff as part of the process.
The workshop began via Zoom at about 6 p.m., but at approximately 6:20 p.m. connectivity to the workshop was lost by the Herald and attempts to reconnect were not successful.
Mayor Jose Segarra and City Councilmembers Shirley Fleming, Mellisa Brown, Debbie Nash-King, Ken Wilkerson and Terry Clark took part.
To watch the full workshop, visit the meeting calendar on the city’s web site at https://www.killeentexas.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=942. The link should be available for one week.
