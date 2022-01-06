The main Killeen COVID testing site reopened Thursday, and was reportedly busy as a wave of new coronavirus cases continued to impact the area fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.
Killeen city and school officials, along with the Texas Military Department, reopened the old Nolan Middle School on Thursday, 505 E Jasper Road, as the city’s main vaccination and testing site after taking a day off.
Testing and vaccines will be available there today, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Monday through Friday of next week, city officials said.
A second testing and vaccination site will also open next week, Monday through Thursday, at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. WS Young Drive. Open hours there will also be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
More than 1,200 people were tested for COVID at the old Nolan Middle School earlier in the week, including 990 on Tuesday, officials said.
A photo of the inside of the former school submitted to the Herald Thursday showed dozens of people waiting in a sitting area, elbow to elbow.
The Herald sent questions to city and school officials Thursday about the photo: Is there a reason that city or school officials are not having people be socially distant inside there? Why is everyone seated very close to each other?
The questions were not immediately answered.
Nolanville
The city of Nolanville is offering testing and vaccination services every Monday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the central fire station located at 84 North Main St.
