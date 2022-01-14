With testing in great demand as the latest COVID-19 variant sweeps the nation, Friday afternoon the city of Killeen announced it would reopen two COVID-19 service sites where anyone may receive a free COVID-19 rapid test and, or a vaccination.
In partnership with the Killeen Independent School District, the Killeen Special Events Center and former Nolan Middle School will provide another week of free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations beginning Tuesday, city of Killeen spokesman Marcus Hood said in a news release Friday.
Testing and vaccines will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive, and the former Nolan Middle School, 505 E. Jasper Drive.
“Rapid test results are available 15 minutes after testing,” Hood said. “The sites will have testing for anyone 6 years of age and older, and have the Pfizer vaccines for both youth and adults. This includes the Pfizer booster for ages 12 years and older, 5 months after their second dose.”
Hood said an additional testing site at Central Texas College will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Saturday.
“This site only offers a saliva PCR test, and results are available within 2 to 4 days after testing,” Hood said.
