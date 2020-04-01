With restrictions imposed to try and control the ongoing coronavirus pandemic closing down many familiar entertainment venues across central Texas, people are having to get creative in their efforts to find diversion from their day-to-day routines and “get out of the house.”
While most cities and counties near and far continue operating under various lockdown and “shelter-at-home” protocols, some area attractions remain open for business, such as Colorado Bend State Park near Lampasas.
Located just 56 miles west of Killeen-Fort Hood, this 5,328-acre Texas Parks and Wildlife Department facility first opened in 1987 and features 35 miles of biking and hiking trails, including pathways alongside the Colorado River, a trail up the canyon alongside natural pools and waterfalls fed by Spicewood Springs, and the famed Gorman Falls, a three-mile round trip hike over sometimes rough and rocky terrain, with a steep descent near the 70-foot-high falls.
Other activities include camping, fishing, swimming and boating (bring your own watercraft or rent a kayak) along six miles of river frontage, along with multiple spring-fed swimming holes at Spicewood Springs.
If a little spelunking (cave exploration) suits your fancy, there are more than 400 caves to crawl in and out of around the property. The park offers cave tours, but contact the park to make sure those are still available.
Entrance fees for the park are $5 for adults, with children 12 and under admitted free.
Primitive drive-up campsites, some 75 to 100 yards from the river, are available for $15 a night, and self-contained RVs up to 30 feet are allowed — but there are no hookups or sewage disposal facilities.
Primitive walk-in campsites are $13 a night, and primitive hike-in sites are $10 a night. Only four people can camp together in these restricted “back-country wilderness” sites. Camps are less than one mile from the river trailhead, and no water or toilets are available. Open fires are not allowed, but containerized fuel stoves may be used for cooking. All trash should be carried out and disposed of properly.
Group camp sites for 16 to 48 people are also available at three different locations, ranging from $25 to $75 a night.
For now, the park has escaped closure orders, but that is subject to change at any time, a spokeswoman at headquarters said earlier this week. The park has been a busy place recently, with lots of fisherman hauling in bass and lots of campers pitching tents. Because of the crowds, on-line reservations are recommended for both day passes and overnight camping.
To make a reservation, go to texasstateparks.reserveamerica.com. For more information on Colorado Bend State Park, go to tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/colorado-bend.
So, if you’re starting to feel a little bit of that “cabin fever” creeping in from all these shelter-at-home orders and everything-is-closed lockdown directives, go pack up that tent and some sleeping bags, fill up an ice chest and head on out for a weekend of extreme social distancing.
Colorado Bend State Park is just west of Lampasas and southeast of San Saba. Head west on Highway 290 to Lampasas, then at the intersection of Highway 281 and Highway 183, take FM 580 west for 24 miles to the community of Bend and follow the signs four miles to the park entrance. The headquarters and main camping areas are six miles past the entrance on the dirt road, which is subject to flooding. No gasoline service is available, so make sure your gas tank is full.
For those who just can’t get away, there are plenty of things you can do around the ol’ home base to keep yourself, family and friends occupied. Here are a few suggestions to keep the kids entertained:
Make a fort in the living room: get some sheets or blankets, maybe some of those Amazon boxes you’ve been saving in the garage or in the closet and use ‘em for something fun.
Bake some goodies: baking is not only fun, but therapeutic — not to mention tasty. Cookies, cake, brownies … now, go pre-heat that oven and find that mixing bowl.
Family journal: grab a spiral notebook, sit around the dining room table and take turns. Everybody write down what they did that day or draw a picture. This could easily become a nightly routine and a wonderful keepsake.
That’s a few ideas to get you started.
More next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.