Bell County health officials have traced over 1,000 people in the county who might have come in contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell with the Bell County Health District.
The number of people who have been traced covers all 158 positive cases of the virus that the county has reported, according to Robison-Chadwell.
Health officials with both the county and state seek to contain the spread of the disease by learning who might have been infected. The state handles counties, such as Coryell County and Lampasas County, that do not have health departments. The Department of State Health Services Regional Office 7 handles contact tracing for Coryell County and Lampasas County, according to Lyndsey Rosales, a communications specialist for the Department of State Health Services of Texas.
“Contact tracing allows public health officials to identify people who are at-risk and may need to isolate or be tested. This is critical to containing and preventing the further spread of COVID-19,” said Rosales.
Rosales explained what people are told once they are traced back to someone who tested positive for the virus.
“Once identified, a contact is informed about the possible exposure, assessed for symptoms, given instructions and resources for isolating themselves, and connected to testing when needed,” Rosales said.
Robison-Chadwell said each situation is treated differently.
“Close contacts are a particular concern. This includes those living in the same household or co-workers who spend a lot of time in close proximity (30 minutes or more is usually a good marker), but things like how sick the person was and the nature of the contact all come into play. Each case contact is evaluated individually to assess risk level,” Robison-Chadwell said in an email on Monday.
“It is a very important epidemiological tool for public health to try and mitigate the risk of spread of disease, and it does appear that these and other efforts such as social distancing, staying at home and masking are helping,” Robison-Chadwell said.
“I will add that practices like social distancing and staying at home as much as possible also make contact tracing easier,” Robison-Chadwell said.
Rosales said, “Public health professionals are trained about how to conduct contact tracing, which includes identifying and following-up on people who may have been in close contact with someone with an infectious disease.”
That includes talking to the person who was capable of spreading the virus to determine who they had close contact with.
Contact tracing is a key to re-opening the state, according to Rosales.
“It is important to not only identify individuals that tested positive with COVID-19, but also to identify individuals that have come in contact with a person who is ill.
