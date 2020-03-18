There are zero confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Copperas Cove, the city’s mayor Bradi Diaz said in a release to her residents Wednesday.
She urged residents to not listen to rumors but to instead follow the official city page on Facebook for timely updates.
“I would like to remind our citizens to take care of themselves, as well as one another, and to continue following the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC),” Diaz said in the statement.
The statement came shortly after the city announced changes to its city services.
City spokesman Kevin Keller informed residents about the changes on the city’s Facebook page. The changes are below:
Fire & Police Departments
Emergency personnel remain on duty 24/7. Continue to call 9-1-1 to report emergencies. For fire non-emergencies call 254-547-2514 and for police non-emergencies call 254-547-8222, extension 0. If calling for medical assistance, questions will be asked to provide the most appropriate resources. Thos with flu-like symptoms should inform the dispatcher and responding personnel. Fire/EMS and police personnel will avoid entering homes unless necessary. At the police department, the records lobby has temporarily been closed. Residents will be received in the communication center lobby. Public fingerprinting has also been temporarily suspended.
Public Works
All public works facilities remain open for service. The city is not experiencing, and does not anticipate, any interruptions to any of these services. Solid waste and recycle collection are being completed as scheduled.
City Hall
City hall is open unless otherwise stated. Staff may request that citizens seperate or wait outside for a short period of time if the crowds become large.
Development Services
Development services and the building department encourage citizens, builders and developers to submit all permits and development applications online. The web pages for more information are as follows:
To process building permits and development applications online: www.mygovernmentonline.org and call 866-957-3764 for technical assistance
Building: http://www.copperascovetx.gov/building/
Planning: http://www.copperascovetx.gov/planning/
Code Compliance: http://www.copperascovetx.gov/code_compliance/
Construction, Development Plans and related documents can be mailed to:
City of Copperas Cove
Development Services Department
914 S Main Street, Suite G
Copperas Cove TX 76522
Library
Effective Wednesday, the library is closed. All public gatherings, activities, and events have been temporarily canceled. Library staff will work to ensure local residents still have access to materials, resources, and information. Patrons may locate materials online at www.copperascovetx.gov/library and make a request by placing a hold on selected items, or by calling 254-547-3826. Library staff will retrieve the items and contact the patron to set a time for pick-up at the front door of the library. Patrons may also call or email the library at reference@copperascovetx.gov with reference questions including requests for tax forms or schoolwork assignments. Printed materials will be made available for pick-up at the front door of the library upon request. The library will reopen when it is deemed appropriate.
Municipal Court
The municipal court will remain open. All court proceedings have been temporarily canceled through April 30. Individuals are encouraged to utilize the online services for pleadings and payments.
Parks & Recreation
The office remains open. All recreational activities have been temporarily postponed, to include all youth athletics practices and games. The Hills of Cove Golf Course will remain open for individual play, but all tournaments have been temporarily postponed until further notice.
Senior Center
The senior center is closed until further notice, as the population at greatest risk is anyone 65+ years of age and/or those with severe medical conditions as defined by the CDC.
Meals on Wheels, a service of Hill Country Community Action Association, will remain operational.
Utilities Administration
The utilities administration office will remain open for very limited in-office service for our customers. Customers are encouraged to make payments by phone at 254-547-8718, mail, drop box or online. If calling utilities administration, please leave one message and your call will be returned as quickly as possible. A full list of payment options are available at: http://www.copperascovetx.gov/utility_administration/. As a reminder, as we continue to work through the transition process of bringing utilities administration services back to the city, late fees are not being assessed and there will be no disconnections as a result of delinquent accounts through April. The future status of the COVID-19 situation may require a revision to this temporary customer relief. In the event that a larger than recommended presence of individuals is noticed in office, staff may request that citizens separate or wait outside for a short period of time to adhere to social distancing recommendations.
Specific questions or concerns regarding any of these facility updates may be directed to Kevin Keller, public information officer, at kkeller@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221, extension 6243, or citizens may feel free to contact the specific department.
