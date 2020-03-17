COPPERAS COVE — The City of Copperas Cove plans to cancel all city-sponsored events for at least a week in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah updated the City Council on measures the city is taking in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Tuesday night’s regular council meeting.
Haverlah called the current outbreak an “unprecedented public health emergency” at the beginning of his report to the council. While the city has not issued a disaster declaration or public health emergency, the city is still taking steps to mitigate any spread of the virus.
According to Haverlah, city staff is increasing their cleaning of common areas and has begun practicing social distancing. However, the city is strongly recommending that residents do not visit city facilities if at all possible. Haverlah suggested using the phone or available online resources when possible.
Haverlah said that the city’s police and fire departments would remain on duty 24 hours a day and said anyone with an emergency should call 911. However, anyone with a medical-related emergency will need to answer some extra questions from dispatchers to help screen their condition and provide necessary services. Anyone with flu-like symptoms is being asked to communicate that directly to dispatchers.
At the present time, most city departments will remain open and no interruptions of service are planned. Because of social distancing guidelines, any resident who comes into a city department for help will be required to maintain the required six-foot distance between themselves and other people.
Haverlah said there are plans to close the Copperas Cove Public Library this week, but library patrons can call or email to reserve books or other materials and staff members will provide a specific time for those materials to be picked up. Online services such as e-books and audiobooks will be available, as will reference and schoolwork help by phone and email.
Municipal court will remain open for service, though all court proceedings have been canceled until May. Residents are again being encouraged to use online services for pleadings and payments.
All recreational activities in the city are postponed until further notice. Haverlah noted that this includes all activities by the Five Hills royalty, which had scheduled its annual scholarship pageant for this Saturday.
The Hills of Cove Golf Course will remain open for individual play, though all tournaments at the course have been canceled, for now.
The Copperas Cove Senior Center is temporarily closed due to the vulnerability of the elderly. Meals on Wheels will still deliver senior meals, but will now do so once a week to limit contact with that vulnerable population.
The city is also exploring its options with regard to future City Council meetings. Future meetings may be held by video or teleconference, with the ability for public access and comment during those meetings.
Haverlah concluded his report with a positive message, encouraging residents to support their neighbors during the current emergency.
“We are a community,” Haverlah said, “not an individual living in a large city...so continue to support them.”
