There have been eight new coronavirus cases in Copperas Cove in the past week, according to a press release from Gary Young, the city’s emergency management coordinator.
With the eight new cases included, the city has now seen a total of 67 cases of coronavirus, 27 of which are currently active. There are 38 cases listed as either recovered or no longer active, and there have been two deaths related to the virus.
Of the eight new cases, one is a woman in her 40s, another is a woman in her 20s and there is a third female whose age is unknown. There is also a man in his 20s, a man in his 40s, a man in his 50s and a man whose age is unknown. There is also one person whose gender and age are both unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.