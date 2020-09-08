The city of Copperas Cove has released its coronavirus case numbers and are limited only to those located within the city of Copperas Cove. As of Tuesday, there are 305 total cases, 67 active, 235 recovered and three deaths.
Previous case updates may be found here: copperascovetx.gov/pio/covid-19/.
Information concerning cases in Coryell County may be found here: coryellcounty.org
Residents are strongly encouraged to stay home unless engaged in essential activities defined by the City and/or County disaster declarations. Continue to follow social distance requirements and to limit travel to minimum essential needs of your household.
Information about the coronavirus is being updated on a daily basis. In order to educate yourself and to stay abreast of the most current information or if you have symptoms and need guidance, please view this website: www.coronavirus.gov. This website contains the most current information available and provides answers to the most commonly asked questions.
