The Copperas Cove Fire Department will offer free COVID-19 testing Sept. 22 from noon to 8 p.m. at the fire department, 415 S. Main St. in Copperas Cove, according to a news release.
“The testing will be done as a drive thru,” said Copperas Cove Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young in the news release. People “will receive the test while remaining in their car. Please enter the driveway behind the Fire Station from South 2nd Street.”
Participants are asked to register before the date of testing.
To register for testing visit texas.curativeinc.com/welcome
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.