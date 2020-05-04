Members of the Texas Army National Guard are performing drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at Copperas Cove Fire Station #2 today for all residents who call and schedule an appointment.
"We have gotten through 40 tests so far today," Lt. Stephanie Jasper said around 11:30 a.m., "and we are probably going to be able to get through about 80 appointments by the end of the day."
The testing is being done following strict social distancing guidelines: Patients receiving a test are required to stay inside their vehicles, and communication is done through closed windows.
The test itself consists of a long swab inserted into the patients nostril and pushed until the back of the throat is reached so as to obtain a tissue sample. The test is described as "uncomfortable, but not painful."
Patients hoping to receive a test must schedule an appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 512-883-2400. Testing is available until 5 p.m. Fire Station #2 is located at 2401 Farm-to-Market 1113.
