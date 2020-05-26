COPPERAS COVE — In-person graduation ceremonies for the graduates of Copperas Cove High School are underway at Lea Ledger Auditorium.
The Copperas Cove ISD will hold three consecutive days of small ceremonies for the 495 members of the graduating class. Beginning Tuesday, graduates were given a specific time between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. At their scheduled time, they will walk across the auditorium’s stage to be recognized. Each graduate will be allowed to invite up to six members of their family to attend the event. Social distancing guidelines will be strictly followed during each ceremony.
The ceremonies will be livestreamed to the CCISD Facebook page today, Wednesday, and Thursday.
A virtual graduation ceremony featuring remarks from CCISD Superintendent Joe Burns and speeches from the class valedictorian and salutatorian will be aired on YouTube beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday. A cap and gown photo of each graduating student and a personal message of up to 10 seconds will also be shown.
Saturday, the graduating students will have a parade in their honor. Students will be allowed to decorate vehicles that they will travel in as part of the parade. Spectators along the route are encouraged to engage in social distancing while honoring the class of 2020. Final details about the route have not been published yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.