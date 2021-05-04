A coronavirus vaccine clinic in Copperas Cove Wednesday is open to the public.
Appointments are required to receive one of the 400 shots. Appointment times run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and as of around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, there is availability in every time slot.
To sign up, go to https://bit.ly/3xLiPfu.
Vaccines will be distributed at the Copperas Cove ISD Education Center, located at 702 Sunny Ave., on the south side of the Copperas Cove Junior High School parking lot, near Bulldawg Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.