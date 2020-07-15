The Ceballos family of four was celebrating their daughter Zoe’s 13th birthday at the family’s business in Copperas Cove when a customer who had been exposed to the coronavirus walked through the front door, eager to buy some DVDs and video games for his upcoming quarantine.
The customer was Jimmy Hogberg. a man the family knows. He said he came to the family’s business — Blackbox Arcade — to purchase the items Friday evening. Also in the store at the time were Zoe’s great-grandmother, aunt, uncle and cousin.
The next morning about 7 a.m., Charity Ceballos said she saw public posts announcing Hogberg’s positive COVID-19 test results on the Facebook business page of his business, Self Defense America in Copperas Cove.
“I saw it when I was scrolling through Facebook Saturday morning,” Ceballos said. “I pretty much woke John up and yanked him out of bed and said, ‘We’ve gotta talk — now.’”
They decided to get everyone in the family immediately tested, a cost of $400.
“To say that the last 48 hours have been stressful and emotional is an understatement,” Ceballos said in a public Facebook post Sunday night. “We had to get the COVID-19 test as a family today because we had COVID exposure.”
Hogberg posted publicly on his business page July 5 that his 15-year-old son had been ill a few days prior and had tested positive for COVID-19. Two days later, Hogberg posted that his wife’s test results had come back negative.
Prior to his son testing positive for the virus, Hogberg said he had taken as many health precautions as possible at his self-defense school.
“We have our masks on — we treated the situation regardless like either we have it or anyone around us could have it,” said Hogberg, a Harker Heights resident.
Hogberg said his wife, who has tested negative for the virus twice, made an appointment for him to be tested at Scott and White in Temple on his way home from a South Carolina trip earlier this month.
“They stick a swab up your nose for 10 seconds and then twist it,” Hogberg said. “It doesn’t feel great.”
Although he hasn’t taught self-defense classes as a precaution since returning home, Hogberg said he went to Blackbox Arcade to stock up on DVDs and video games to quarantine with his son.
“I shouldn’t have been in the video store,” Hogberg told the Herald Wednesday. Not only from a financial standpoint, considering that his self-defense schools would need to close temporarily, but because his hopeful optimism that his test would be negative turned out to be wrong.
“I know it’s a bad excuse, but I thought, ‘If i’m going to be locked down with my son whether I have it or not, I should load up on video games and movies,’” Hogberg said. “But, if I knew that I was positive I wouldn’t have been in there.”
Ceballos said she wishes Hogberg had called ahead and explained the situation so they could work with him for contactless pickup — or even delivery.
“If he had called ahead and explained the situation and said, ‘I’m about to be quarantined, we want to buy a buttload of your DVDs,’ we would have worked with him,” Ceballos said. “We would have done curbside, we would have done delivery or dropped off — we would have made it work.”
When the doctor called to tell Hogberg he was positive, he said he still tried to remain positive-minded.
“I didn’t have any symptoms,” Hogberg said. “The doctor said he didn’t know if I could go back to work or not, but that it was likely up to my employer. Of course I work for myself, and while my students may be low-risk, some of them live with their grandparents, or their grandparents bring them to class.”
Hogberg said he has to wait at least two weeks to be tested again, and another four days to get the results.
“I’ll be out of work for 18 days,” Hogberg said. “If I had a job where I got workman’s comp, that would be great. But I work for myself: if I don’t work, I don’t get paid.”
Taking precautions
As of Monday, 96 Copperas Cove residents have tested positive for the virus. Two residents have died.
Gary Young, the deputy fire chief of the Copperas Cove Fire Department and the emergency management coordinator for the city, said people who know they have been exposed to a communicable disease should take precautions.
“If a person finds themselves in a situation where a household member has tested positive, it is extremely important for the remainder of the people in the household to be diligent about the fact that they have likely been exposed — they are likely impacted as well,” Young said. “If they go and get tested, they should stay home until they have the results.”
For individuals exposed either at home or in the community, early testing may not be the most beneficial, Young said.
“If you encounter someone who is positive and immediately go and get a test, that’s not always going to be helpful,” Young said. “You’ve got to have a positive transmission, but then there’s an incubation period you have to be concerned with.”
Until the appropriate, approved and published incubation period has been met, exposed individuals are not yet “in the clear,” he said. That incubation period can extend to 14 days.
While immediate testing after an exposure is pointless, Young said precautions by exposed individuals are absolutely needed.
Everyone in the household — especially caretakers — are impacted when someone is infected with a communicable disease, Young said. While the caretaker may not become infected, they can be an asymptomatic carrier and be instrumental in transmitting the disease from point A to point B, he said.
“That is one of the reasons why disinfection is so very important,” Young added. “So that you kill it right where it’s at and try not to take it out and so on. Even in your own household if you have a cold, there should be diligence in that household to use disinfectant to kill the germs where they may be hanging out on surfaces and door handles.”
Young said he has heard many express their frustration with recommended safety measures, but because of the invisible nature of the threat, he said, everyone needs to participate in the disease prevention matrix to minimize the spread.
Hogberg said he announced his positive COVID-19 test results on his business’ Facebook page Saturday, followed by an announcement that all classes he teaches would have substitute instructors or be canceled until he tests negative for the virus. The page also stated Tuesday that from now on, masks will be required upon entry at Self Defense America, unless individuals can remain 6 feet apart.
“People were like, ‘Why would you put that out there? That’s bad business,” Hogberg said. “But we teach integrity — not saying anything is the same as lying. All of my students need to know.”
According to the exposure criteria given to Ceballos at the clinic where she received rapid result tests, she said her family is considered COVID exposed because they were within 6 feet of someone who tested positive for longer than 15 minutes.
"I remember he took off his face mask at some points to communicate better with my husband, John - he was there longer than 15 minutes," Ceballos recalled.
Ceballos said, “Our tests came back negative, but we will be in quarantine this week to be cautious.”
In addition to the stress and the financial cost of the test, the Ceballos’ business will be closed for two weeks and their son who has underlying conditions and special needs was pulled from therapy for two weeks so as not to put other children at risk. Plans for the Ceballos family and their relatives who interacted with them after their exposure have had to change as well — including her sister who is in the middle of a move and unable to put her daughter in daycare because of the exposure.
“We barely slept for 24 hours,” Ceballos said. “We have worked so immensely hard constantly cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilizing the entire business, including every single item that our customers come in contact with.”
Hogberg said he believes it’s inevitable most people will get the virus, no matter how many precautions they take. But in this case, he allowed his optimism to drive his actions.
“If I could do some things over again, I definitely would,” Hogberg said. “Until I knew I had it, I didn’t think I did.”
Knowingly exposing elderly members and youngsters of that family to this virus is reprehensible. He should be charged with reckless endangerment. At the very least sued for medical expenses should that family become ill.
