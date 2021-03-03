The Copperas Cove Independent School District issued a statement about the governor’s mask mandate reversal Tuesday.
“Governor Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order (GA-34) lifting the mask mandate in Texas and increasing capacity of all businesses and facilities in the state to 100 percent effective next Wednesday, March 10, 2021,” the release said.
The district is waiting on word from Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath about ongoing public health guidance.
CCISD Superintendent Joe Burns said district staff will be meeting to discuss the executive order and its implications for students and staff.
“As a result of the Governor’s Executive Order, Copperas Cove ISD is receiving questions from families and employees regarding what this means for students and staff in the district,” Burns said. “TEA Commissioner Mike Morath is revising public health guidance this week and will hold a TEA COVID-19 call this Thursday, March 4, to inform superintendents of the updated state guidelines. Once released, CCISD will share the information with our families and the community.”
