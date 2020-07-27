The Copperas Cove Independent School District and Coryell County officials both said on Monday that they have not discussed plans to push the district’s start date for face-to-face education past the first day of school which is scheduled for Aug. 18.
Wendy Sledd, the spokeswoman for the school district, said simply that the district is planning to return to school with an option of in-person learning as well as a virtual learning platform.
Coryell County Judge Roger Miller said the county has not discussed moving the date back at this time.
He said if schools decided to delay their start of in-person instruction, that would be up to them.
The district is currently offering both in-person and virtual learning to all students for this school year.
In Bell County last week, the health department declared that no schools could have face-to-face learning until at least after Labor Day, which is Sept. 7.
Currently, the presumed start date for in-person learning for Bell County schools, including the Killeen Independent School District, is Sept. 8, although nothing has been decided by KISD and more information will become available at Tuesday’s meeting of the KISD board of trustees.
Taina Maya, the district’s spokeswoman, said in an email last week that the district is considering a fully virtual start to the year on Aug. 17.
