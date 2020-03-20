COPPERAS COVE — The City of Copperas Cove has issued a disaster declaration due to the current coronavirus outbreak.
Mayor Bradi Diaz signed the declaration Friday afternoon. Diaz said in a statement that the declaration was consistent with the executive order issued by Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday. The city’s declaration includes a restriction on social gatherings to no more than 10 people; a restriction that orders people to avoid the dine-in areas of bars and restaurants, as well as gyms and massage parlors; continues the current closure of city schools, and stopped visitation at nursing and retirement homes and long-term care facilities.
The declaration is effective for seven days and can only be extended by a vote of the City Council.
Diaz urged Copperas Cove residents to follow the city’s Facebook page for timely updates on the current situation.
