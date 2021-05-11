The city of Copperas Cove is reporting a total of 2,889 total COVID-19 cases.
Of those total cases, 112 are active, 2,745 have recovered and there have been 32 total deaths.
In Lampasas County, there are 2,192 total COVID cases, with six active cases and a total of 30 deaths.
