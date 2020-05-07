Copperas Cove now has 20 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to a news release from Gary Young, the emergency management coordinator for the city.
Of the 20 cases, eight have recovered, seven are in isolation, three are in the hospital and two have died, according to the release.
Half of the cases are females and the other half are males. The most common age ranges of the cases are 60-69 at four cases and 70-79 at four cases.
The newest case was reported Tuesday and is a man between the ages of 60 and 69 and he is in isolation, according to the release.
Information concerning cases in Coryell County may be found at www.coryellcounty.org
