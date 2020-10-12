The City of Copperas Cove is reporting 415 total coronavirus cases, 82 active cases, 330 recoveries and three deaths, according to a news release from the city on Monday.
Information concerning cases in Coryell County may be found at coryellcounty.org.
Residents are strongly encouraged to continue to follow current published guidelines concerning COVID-19, according to the release.
Residents should continue to follow social distance requirements and to limit travel to minimum essential needs of your household, according to city officials.
