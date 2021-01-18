A total of 1,464 total COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Copperas Cove as of Monday.
Gary Young, the city’s emergency management coordinator, provided the update. Of the 1,464 cases reported since March, 381 are active, 1,073 have recovered and there have been 10 deaths.
The number of total cases is 171 higher than last week, when the city reported 1,293 cases of the coronavirus.
Coryell County’s most recent update on its website was on Thursday and 2,401 cases were reported with 417 active cases, 1,962 recovered and 22 deaths.
In Lampasas County on Saturday, there were 1,242 total cases reported, with 98 active cases and 10 who were hospitalized. There were 16 total COVID-19 deaths in Lampasas Saturday.
