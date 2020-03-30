The city of Copperas Cove is closing all of its offices to in-person traffic effective immediately, according to a press release issued by the city. City offices will remain open for telephone, email, and online services only.
The Police Department lobby will remain open to the public to provide necessary assistance.
Limited exceptions for on-site appointments may also be granted by contacting the specific department ahead of time.
Contact information for all services are available on the City’s website at www.copperascovetx.gov.
Currently, Copperas Cove has only reported one case of the new coronavirus, the only reported case in Coryell County to date.
(1) comment
Great now let's move to a stay at home order.before it gets out of control here.
