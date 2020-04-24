Copperas Cove is reporting 16 cases of the coronavirus, and five of those people have recovered, according to a news release from Gary Young, the emergency management coordinator in Copperas Cove.
Of the 16 cases, two people are hospitalized, eight are in isolation and one has died, the city said Friday. Eight of 16 are females and eight of them are males.
The ages of the people who have tested positive are anywhere between 10 and 19, and 90 to 99.
The last time a positive case was reported in Copperas Cove was on April 16, according to the news release from Young.
Coryell County reported on Thursday that there are 97 positive cases of the coronavirus throughout the county and 59 of those cases are inmates at Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons.
These numbers will be updated when Coryell County provides new numbers today.
Information concerning cases in Coryell County may be found at www.coryellcounty.org.
Residents are strongly encouraged to stay home unless engaged in essential activities defined by the city and county disaster declarations.
