There were 19 newly positive coronavirus cases reported in Copperas Cove on Monday.
In addition to the new positive cases, there are 25 new recoveries, according to a news release from Gary Young, the emergency management coordinator in Copperas Cove.
In total, there are 288 cases of the coronavirus in Copperas Cove. Of the total, 76 are active, 209 have recovered and there have been three deaths because of the virus.
