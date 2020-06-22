The total number of coronavirus cases in Copperas Cove has climbed to 55, according to a new report released by the city. The new cases are an increase of five since Friday, according to the city's Emergency Management Coordinator Gary Young.
Three of the new people with the virus are women while the remaining two are men. Two of the women are in their 20s while the third is in her 50s. Both men are in their 50s.
Of the total 55 cases, 33 cases are active, 20 people have recovered and two have died as a result of the virus.
