The City of Copperas Cove is reporting 894 total coronavirus cases, 295 active cases, 591 recoveries and eight deaths, according to a news release from the city on Monday.
The number of total cases is 99 higher than last Monday, when the city reported 795 cases of the coronavirus. There were also two additional deaths from last week’s report.
Information concerning cases in Coryell County may be found at coryellcounty.org.
