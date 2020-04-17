Gary Young, Copperas Cove's emergency management coordinator reported one new COVID-19 case on Friday through a news release.
The new case is a girl between the ages of 10-19. She is currently in isolation.
Copperas Cove now has 16 cases with 3 recovered and 1 deceased.
On Friday, Coryell County had 71 confirmed cases, with more than half of them in the state prison system near Gatesville.
